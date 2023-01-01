Banana Sherbet Premium Flower is a balanced strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a Hybrid phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries, followed by a powerful and spicy funk exhale.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.