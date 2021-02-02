About this product

Banana Sherbet is a balanced hybrid strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries - followed by a powerful and spicy funk.



* All West Coast Cure™ indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans and mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.



