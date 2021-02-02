West Coast Cure
Banana Sherbet - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Banana Sherbet is a balanced hybrid strain with a tropical nose and a delicious flavor profile. Created from a phenotype of the Sunset Sherbet and Banana Kush varieties, this strain expresses a flavor of ripe banana, sweet citrus, and berries - followed by a powerful and spicy funk.
* All West Coast Cure™ indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans and mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Banana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
22% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
