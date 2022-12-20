About this product
WCC’s Banana Smoothie Jefferey Infused Joint is ready when you want to stimulate your day. These Hybrid ‘Jays’ are created from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes. A tropical hit with chill effects, its flavor expresses a creamy hit of sweet bananas and gas. Sold as convenient packs of 5, Banana Smoothie Jefferey provides a serene vibe with a motivational kicker.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC