WCC’s Banana Smoothie Jefferey Infused Joint is ready when you want to stimulate your day. These Hybrid ‘Jays’ are created from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes. A tropical hit with chill effects, its flavor expresses a creamy hit of sweet bananas and gas. Sold as convenient packs of 5, Banana Smoothie Jefferey provides a serene vibe with a motivational kicker.