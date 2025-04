Kick back and let Banana Tally Mon take you there—wherever there is. This Indica badder blends iconic strains like Banana OG, Do-Si-Dos, and Papaya into a smooth, creamy açaí bowl. With a perfectly whipped consistency, and effortlessly rich tropical terps, this was crafted for those looking for the ultimate night cap. So, relax and indulge yourself with this new essential in your nightly self care routine.

read more