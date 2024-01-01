Bananas & Cream Live Resin Wet Badder is an Indica-leaning treat that packs a heady punch. Crafted from premium-grade flowers, these concentrates offer a sweet and creamy flavor profile with a relaxing body high. Its nose has a smooth, tropical aroma of freshly picked bananas balanced with creamy notes of vanilla custard. With its chill effects and delicious lip-smacking flavor, this live resin wet badder is a sure fire hit when you’re looking for an enjoyable experience.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.