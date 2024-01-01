Bananas & Cream Live Resin Wet Badder is an Indica-leaning treat that packs a heady punch. Crafted from premium-grade flowers, these concentrates offer a sweet and creamy flavor profile with a relaxing body high. Its nose has a smooth, tropical aroma of freshly picked bananas balanced with creamy notes of vanilla custard. With its chill effects and delicious lip-smacking flavor, this live resin wet badder is a sure fire hit when you’re looking for an enjoyable experience.

