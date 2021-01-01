About this product

Banangi CUREPod Live Resin Sauce is a fruity Sativa-dominant hybrid extract. A powerful vape pod for the experienced consumer, it’s flavor smacks of tropical bananas and tangerine terps. Palatable, effective, and lingering, the high provides a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation when used as a mid-day vape. A sweet and inspirational live resin CUREPod, Banangi is another binge-worthy flavor from the crew at West Coast Cure.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.