Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

CUREPod Banangi Live Resin Sauce - 0.5g

About this product

Banangi CUREPod Live Resin Sauce is a fruity Sativa-dominant hybrid extract. A powerful vape pod for the experienced consumer, it’s flavor smacks of tropical bananas and tangerine terps. Palatable, effective, and lingering, the high provides a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation when used as a mid-day vape. A sweet and inspirational live resin CUREPod, Banangi is another binge-worthy flavor from the crew at West Coast Cure.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!