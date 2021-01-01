Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Banangi Live Resin Badder - 1g

About this product

Banangi is a muscular live resin badder that mixes the genetics found in Banana OG and Tangie. A fruity Sativa-dominant hybrid extract, it’s aroma explodes with tropical banana and tangerine terps. When dabbed, the effects provide a heightened sense of critical thinking and deep physical relaxation, which works well for those looking to ease into their post-work routine. An inspirational cultivar for fans of online streaming, Banangie has a high probability of helping your next extended Netflix, HBO or HULU experience be a tad more ... binge-worthy.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!