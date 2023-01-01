Berry Pomegranate Live Resin Badder is a harmonious concentrate that offers users a tangy palate and soothing experience. An Indica-leaning extract, its terpene profile emits a balanced profile of sweet berry and tart pomegranate. The elevated effects of this concentrate are robust but manageable, providing consumers with a low-key and peaceful feeling along with a full-melt body buzz.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.