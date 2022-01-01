West Coast Cure’s Birthday Cake CUREpen Cartridge offers both mental respite and toothsome flavor. An Indica-dominant Hybrid oil, the Birthday Cake 510 Cartridge produces a creamy vanilla flavor with nutty undertones. A relaxing way to end your day on a high note, this full gram cartridge makes any special day just a tad bit sweeter.



* All West Coast Cure products are California compliant.