About this product
West Coast Cure’s Birthday Cake CUREpen Cartridge offers both mental respite and toothsome flavor. An Indica-dominant Hybrid oil, the Birthday Cake 510 Cartridge produces a creamy vanilla flavor with nutty undertones. A relaxing way to end your day on a high note, this full gram cartridge makes any special day just a tad bit sweeter.
* All West Coast Cure products are California compliant.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.