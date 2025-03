West Coast Cure’s Birthday Cake Ready-To-Use CUREbar offers both physical relief and a rich profile. An Indica-dominant oil, the Birthday Cake CUREbar produces a smooth, nutty essence. A natural way to end your day on a high note, this one makes any special day just a tad bit better.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

