Birthday Cake Disposable CUREpen by WCC offers the palate and head a quick gift of creamy berries and nuts. A zesty Hybrid oil with a complex pull, the vape produces a creamy vanilla flavor with a fruit and spice exhale. Ready to vape straight out of the box, the rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer delivers a consistently smooth vape that will enhance anyone's "special day".
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC