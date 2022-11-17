Birthday Cake Disposable CUREpen by WCC offers the palate and head a quick gift of creamy berries and nuts. A zesty Hybrid oil with a complex pull, the vape produces a creamy vanilla flavor with a fruit and spice exhale. Ready to vape straight out of the box, the rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer delivers a consistently smooth vape that will enhance anyone's "special day".