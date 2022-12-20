Biscotti Sundae Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant phenotype from a three-way cross between Gelato 25, GSC, and a South Florida OG. The buds flash a chunky and dense structure and have dark green hues with orange pistils loaded with white sticky trichomes. A low-calorie treat for the senses, the nose expresses an earthy and fruit-floral aroma -- while the flavor has a sweet cookie dough zest with a spicy exhale. A heady smoke with a powerful high, its effects can be day-ending.