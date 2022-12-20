About this product
Biscotti Sundae Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant phenotype from a three-way cross between Gelato 25, GSC, and a South Florida OG. The buds flash a chunky and dense structure and have dark green hues with orange pistils loaded with white sticky trichomes. A low-calorie treat for the senses, the nose expresses an earthy and fruit-floral aroma -- while the flavor has a sweet cookie dough zest with a spicy exhale. A heady smoke with a powerful high, its effects can be day-ending.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
