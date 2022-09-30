About this product
Biscotti Premium Flower by West Coast Cure is an Indica-dominant Hybrid cross of the GSC, Gelato #25, and South Florida OG strains. First bred by Jigga of ‘Cookie Fam’ fame, Biscotti has a frosty and compact bud structure that’s defined by a petrol nose, green and purple calyx, burnt sienna pistils, and note-worthy bag appeal. Perfectly cured and reeking of sweet diesel and spicy earth, its gassed-up terpene profile provides an aromatic warning to its elevated THC content. Strong and calming, the effects create a soothing and safe space for self-reflection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC