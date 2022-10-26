Biscotti Top Shelf Flower by West Coast Cure is an Indica-dominant Hybrid cross of the GSC, Gelato #25, and South Florida OG strains. First bred by Jigga of ‘Cookie Fam’ fame, Biscotti has a frosty and compact bud structure that’s defined by a petrol nose, green and purple calyx, burnt sienna pistils, and note-worthy bag appeal. Perfectly cured and reeking of sweet diesel and spicy earth, its gassed-up terpene profile provides an aromatic warning to its elevated THC content. Strong and calming, the effects create a soothing and safe space for self-reflection.