The Biscotti Disposable CUREpen by West Coast Cure is a 1-gram vape pen with an Indica-dominant oil. Powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer, the oil is loaded with a sweet and spicy terpene profile inherited from a phenotype of the Biscotti strain. Convenient and ready to rip right out of the box, this premium THC oil helps alleviate that “tired but wired” headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
