The Biscotti Disposable CUREpen by West Coast Cure is a 1-gram vape pen with an Indica-dominant oil. Powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer, the oil is loaded with a sweet and spicy terpene profile inherited from a phenotype of the Biscotti strain. Convenient and ready to rip right out of the box, this premium THC oil helps alleviate that “tired but wired” headspace.