Biscotti Sherbet Premium Flower is a Hybrid varietal from the Sunset Sherbet x Biscotti cross. With intense flavors and higher potency, the buds provide a strong aroma of skunky diesel, cookies, and sweet berries. The densely structured, spade-shaped buds are dark olive green and coated in ripe trichomes. A creeper strain, its chill effects provide a stress-free headspace with an uplifting cerebral buzz.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.