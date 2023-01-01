Biscotti Zkittlez Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning cross of the Biscotti x Zkittlez cultivars. A densely structured and heady strain, Its combined genetics create a potent terpene profile and zesty flavor. While its tightly structured flowers create earthy smoke with a sweet nose and fruity flavor, the effects from the sparkling ripe trichomes instill a calm mindset and relaxed body high.
