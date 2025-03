Black Cherry Gelato Top Shelf Flower is a beautifully balanced Hybrid cross of Pink Runtz and Gelato 33. A resinous and heady strain, the flowers appear purple and white due to heavy trichome production coating the bud. While the taste and smell are phenomenal, its effects are just as noteworthy! This cultivar features a complex aroma with heady notes of ripe terps and earth. A superior flower for getting stuff done, its high relaxes the rigid mind and sparks the creative psyche.

