Black Cherry Gelato is a beautifully balanced Hybrid cross of Pink Runtz and Gelato 33. A resinous and heady strain, the flowers appear purple and white due to heavy trichome production coating all parts of the bud. While the taste and smell are nothing short of phenomenal, its effects are just as noteworthy! A sweet cultivar with a fruity nose, its candied aroma is backed up by a complex flavor profile with hints of cherry, berries, grapes, and earth. As a superior hybrid should, its high relaxes the rigid mind and soothes the tired body. A sweet smoke for an active day in nature or just kickin back at home, Black Cherry Gelato is a true summertime treat.