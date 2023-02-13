Black Cherry Pop Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid strain that crosses some of the finest traits from the Black Cherry Soda and Purple Punch cultivars. Its aroma is rich and expresses an earthy-sweet nose, while its flavor is characterized by a mix of fruity notes with a creamy exhale. Tightly structured with deep purple hues, this pop's effect runs the gamut from a calming body buzz to a euphoric head space.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.