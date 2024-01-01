Black Cherry Pop Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid strain that crosses some of the finest traits from the Black Cherry Soda and Purple Punch cultivars. Its aroma is rich and expresses an earthy-sweet nose, while its flavor is characterized by a mix of fruity notes with a creamy exhale. Tightly structured with deep purple hues, this pop's effect runs the gamut from a calming body buzz to a euphoric head space.

Show more