Black Cherry Punch Premium Flower - step back or get smacked! A powerful cross of Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie, its tight and colorful flowers emit a sweet berry-n-gas aroma with banging effects. A calming Indica phenotype with milky-ripe terps, its flavor and high create a relaxed vibe with an inquisitive mindset. Like a straight right hook to the body and head, Black Cherry Punch will leave laid out and down for the count.

