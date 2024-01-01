Black Cherry Punch Premium Flower - step back or get smacked! A powerful cross of Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie, its tight and colorful flowers emit a sweet berry-n-gas aroma with banging effects. A calming Indica phenotype with milky-ripe terps, its flavor and high create a relaxed vibe with an inquisitive mindset. Like a straight right hook to the body and head, Black Cherry Punch will leave laid out and down for the count.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.