About this product

Black Diesel Live Resin Sauce is a heady Indica dominant hybrid that delivers an intense hit of pungent fuel. Loaded with a sweet and fruity terpene profile, the sauce produces a light herbal finish on the exhale. A sappy dab for the connoisseur with heightened tolerance levels, Black Diesel’s terpy taste typically lingers on the palate.



When utilized as a day-ending dab, the heavy Indica effects produce an elevated sense of relaxation and contentment. A mental modifier that's physically therapeutic, the sauce induces a relaxed mindset that's known to relieve minor bouts of physical discomfort.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.