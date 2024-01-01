Dive into Black Ice Live Resin Badder and experience the depths of relaxation. Extracted from a MAC x Oreoz cross, it delivers a chill that'll send shivers down your spine—in the best way possible. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or unwinding with friends, Black Ice offers a smooth transition from our stressed-out reality to a blissful tranquility.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.