Black Ube Premium Flower is an Indica leaning phenotype of the ‘Ube’ cultivar. Known for its bold fruit flavor and earthy aroma, it’s a visually stunning strain with dense, colorful buds featuring a captivating combination of greens, purples, and blues. Loaded with vibrant pistils and a generous layer of glistening trichomes, its visual allure is hard to deny. Stoney and introspective, the effects from this one are perfect for engaging in your favorite form of artistic expression.



