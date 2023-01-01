Black Ube Top Shelf Flower is an Indica leaning pheno of the ‘Ube’ cultivar. The strain is known for its bold fruit flavor and earthy aroma, which produces a relaxed and creative headspace with a heavy body high. The compact buds are dense yet supple, dark green in color, and flash tangerine pistils are covered in frosty ripe trichomes. Black Ube produces an earthy, herbal flavor with notes of citrus, berries, and pine. Stoney AF, its effects make it a perfect choice for getting lit and chilling out around the house.



