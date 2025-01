Dive into the dope dichotomy of WCC’s Black & White Cookie (70-159u) Tier 2 Cold Cure Badder. It's where the sweet swagger of Girl Scout Cookies meets the potent punch of The White. This badder's got the spicy kick of caryophyllene, the zesty zing of limonene, and the mellow vibes of myrcene. Ideal for those who prefer their sessions effortlessly smooth yet distinctly bold, a dab of this Tier 2 badder reveals a full-spectrum of flavor and effects.

