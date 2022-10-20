About this product
West Coast Cure’s Blackberry Fire Live Resin Cartridge is a full-spectrum, fuel-flavored Sativa that will treat the senses. Its whole-plant terpene profile taps the brakes slightly on the berries but floors the gas flavor – providing a sweet and sour pull with hints of fruit throughout. This live resin cart instills a long-lasting headchange that pairs well with social interactions or physical activity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
