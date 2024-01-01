Blackberry Kush - 1.2G Jefferey Infused Joint

by West Coast Cure
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Blackberry Kush - 1.2G Jefferey Infused Joint
  • Photo of Blackberry Kush - 1.2G Jefferey Infused Joint

About this product

The Jefferey Blackberry Kush Infused single is an Indica-leaning Jay with diffused effects. Helping the overtaxed consumer to “Keep Calm and Carry On,” the “Blackberry Kush” Jefferey is crafted from meticulously grown Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, sprinkled with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and coated with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes. Eat, drink, and be Berry, the effects from this 1.2G infused joint instills a laid-back summer-like vibe.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
Shop products
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000171-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.