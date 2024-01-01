The Jefferey Blackberry Kush Infused single is an Indica-leaning Jay with diffused effects. Helping the overtaxed consumer to “Keep Calm and Carry On,” the “Blackberry Kush” Jefferey is crafted from meticulously grown Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, sprinkled with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and coated with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes. Eat, drink, and be Berry, the effects from this 1.2G infused joint instills a laid-back summer-like vibe.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.