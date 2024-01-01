Blackberry Kush CUREpen Cartridge is an Indica-leaning 510-cart with chill effects. Helping the stressed-out consumer to Keep Calm and Carry On, the oil in these 1-gram tanks is extracted from meticulously grown flowers at peak maturation. Loaded with a compelling fusion of tranquility and relaxation, the Blackberry Kush CUREpen Cartridge is your passport to a blissful escape, where calming notes meld seamlessly with a serene embrace.

