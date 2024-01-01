Blackberry Kush CUREpen Cartridge is an Indica-leaning 510-cart with chill effects. Helping the stressed-out consumer to Keep Calm and Carry On, the oil in these 1-gram tanks is extracted from meticulously grown flowers at peak maturation. Loaded with a compelling fusion of tranquility and relaxation, the Blackberry Kush CUREpen Cartridge is your passport to a blissful escape, where calming notes meld seamlessly with a serene embrace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.