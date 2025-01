The Blackberry Kush Jefferey Infused mini joints are meticulously crafted from Premium Flower, packed with Live Resin Diamonds, sprinkled with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and coated with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes. An Indica-leaning 5-pack of .65g joints, these J's are crafted to help roll out that laid-back, summer-like vibe.

