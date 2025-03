Blackberry Octane Live Resin Badder from West Coast Cure marries the bold essence of ripe blackberries with the fuel-like intensity of high octane gas. Extracted from an Indica phenotype of the Sour Dubb x Topanga Canyon OG x Acai cross, the badder creates a refreshing nose of sweet berries and pungent petrol. A great dab for heightening creativity or an enhancing appreciation of music and art, Blackberry Octane delivers a profound experience in an amusing way.

