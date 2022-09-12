Blanco is an evenly balanced 50/50 Hybrid cross of the Wedding Cake and Sirius Chem D strains. The flower has a heady aroma of gas and sweet butter with large conical-shaped buds. While the translucent layer of ripe trichomes creates a buttery sweet flavor of gas and cake, its elevated THC content makes the high both potent and relaxing. FYI, the effects hit almost instantaneously.