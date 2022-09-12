About this product
Blanco is an evenly balanced 50/50 Hybrid cross of the Wedding Cake and Sirius Chem D strains. The flower has a heady aroma of gas and sweet butter with large conical-shaped buds. While the translucent layer of ripe trichomes creates a buttery sweet flavor of gas and cake, its elevated THC content makes the high both potent and relaxing. FYI, the effects hit almost instantaneously.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC