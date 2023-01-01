Blockberry Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cross of Black Cherry Punch x Tropicanna Cookies. It offers a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of honeysuckle and berries. The buds are dense, olive-green in color with frosty lavender hues, and loaded with ripe trichomes. This strain is known to provide an uplifting cerebral effect that energizes the mind while calming the body. When you're ready to enjoy creative bursts of energy with a relaxing kicker, Blockberry is the go-to strain.

