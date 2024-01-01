The single Blue Dream Jefferey Infused Joint has kaleidoscopic effects with a blueberry haze palate. Crafted for discerning blokes with an elevated tolerance, this 1.2g Sativa-leaning joint is produced from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes. Always fresh and flavorful, the effect from this Blue Dream Infused Joint is nothing short of exhilarating.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.