The single Blue Dream Jefferey Infused Joint has kaleidoscopic effects with a blueberry haze palate. Crafted for discerning blokes with an elevated tolerance, this 1.2g Sativa-leaning joint is produced from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes. Always fresh and flavorful, the effect from this Blue Dream Infused Joint is nothing short of exhilarating.

Show more