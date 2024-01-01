Blue Dream Premium Flower is an introspective cross of Blueberry x Haze. This super Sativa offers the observant consumer a taste of berry bliss with a dash of euphoric haze. A dreamy bud with tight structure and powerful effects, its high instills a relaxed vibe for the seasoned smoker or a first-time toker.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.