The Blue Dream Ready-To-Use CUREbar is a Sativa-dominant vape crafted from a Haze-crossed Blueberry. Designed for the sophisticated palate, Blue Dream offers a rich and aromatic profile. Best known by today’s consumers for producing a lofty high and refreshing experience, its effects hit hard and fast with a cerebral rush.



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



