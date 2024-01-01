The Blue Dream Ready-To-Use CUREbar is a Sativa-dominant vape crafted from a Haze-crossed Blueberry. Designed for the sophisticated palate, Blue Dream offers a rich and aromatic profile. Best known by today’s consumers for producing a lofty high and refreshing experience, its effects hit hard and fast with a cerebral rush.
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.