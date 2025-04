WCC’s Blue Dream CUREpen is a 510-tank of Sativa-dominant oil extracted from the crossed genetics of Blueberry x Haze. A treat for the sophisticated palate, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like a ripe bowl of sweet berries. Best known by today’s consumers for producing a legendary high, its effects hit hard and fast with a cerebral rush. And instilling a motivated sense of heightened focus.

