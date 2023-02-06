WCC’s Blue Dream Jefferey Infused Joint has kaleidoscopic effects with a blueberry haze palate. Crafted for discerning blokes with an elevated tolerance, these .65g Sativa-leaning ‘Jays’ are produced from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes. Available as convenient packs of 5, the effects of the Blue Dream Jefferey Infused Joint are nothing short of exhilarating.

