WCC’s Blue Dream Jefferey Infused Joint has kaleidoscopic effects with a blueberry haze palate. Crafted for discerning blokes with an elevated tolerance, these .65g Sativa-leaning ‘Jays’ are produced from our perfectly cured Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and enriched with a subtle coating of all-natural terpenes. Available as convenient packs of 5, the effects of the Blue Dream Jefferey Infused Joint are nothing short of exhilarating.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.