Blue Sherbet Live Resin Badder is a zesty extract that incorporates some of the best traits of the Blue Cookies x Sunset Sherbert cross. Crafted from the Hybrid phenotype, this live resin badder expresses a captivating aroma that harmonizes sweet berry fragrances with subtle citrus undertones. Promoting a sense of creative energy, the effects from this live resin badder deliver a gentle body high and inspired mindset.

