Blueberry Açaí CUREpen brings a clean, cool finish to your sesh—no sugar bomb, no terp overload. Just a whisper of blueberry on the inhale, followed by a crisp exhale that’s light, breezy, and smooth as hell. Whether you’re powering down post-workout or leveling out after a long day, Blueberry Açaí brings brings exactly what you need – without shouting about it.





