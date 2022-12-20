About this product
The Jefferey Blueberry Cobbler Infused Joint offers adventurous consumers an Indica head change with an enticing aroma of freshly baked blueberries. Methodically crafted from WCC's perfectly cured Premium Flowers and rolled with Live Resin Diamonds, the joints are then dusted with kief from our Top-Shelf Flower and enhanced with a light coat of all-natural terpenes. A diminutive .65g mini, these joints provide a full-melt body sensation and introspective headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
