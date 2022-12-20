The Jefferey Blueberry Cobbler Infused Joint offers adventurous consumers an Indica head change with an enticing aroma of freshly baked blueberries. Methodically crafted from WCC's perfectly cured Premium Flowers and rolled with Live Resin Diamonds, the joints are then dusted with kief from our Top-Shelf Flower and enhanced with a light coat of all-natural terpenes. A diminutive .65g mini, these joints provide a full-melt body sensation and introspective headspace.