Blueberry Diesel Live Resin Cartridge is a Hybrid vape extracted from the potent Blueberry x Sour Diesel cross. This one-gram cart of full-spectrum, whole-plant live resin expresses a heady plume of sweet blueberry and funky diesel. Convenient and discreet, the effects from this 1-gram tank of oil promotes a relaxed and evolved headspace.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.