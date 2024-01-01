The Blueberry Haze Jefferey 5-pack of joints are a Hybrid smoke with persuasive effects. Soothing the stressed consumer with a hit of THCa diamonds and blissful berry zest, the single Blueberry Haze Jefferey is crafted from skillfully cultivated Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and glazed with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes. An uplifting and energized 5-pack of .65g joints, its productive effects provide a sense of intense mental clarity.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.