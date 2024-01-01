The Blueberry Haze Jefferey 5-pack of joints are a Hybrid smoke with persuasive effects. Soothing the stressed consumer with a hit of THCa diamonds and blissful berry zest, the single Blueberry Haze Jefferey is crafted from skillfully cultivated Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, dusted with kief from our Top Shelf Flower, and glazed with a subtle layer of all-natural terpenes. An uplifting and energized 5-pack of .65g joints, its productive effects provide a sense of intense mental clarity.





