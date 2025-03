WCC’s 1-gram Blueberry Kush Ready-To-Use CUREbar is ideal for those looking to enhance their sense of chill. A full gram of strain-specific extracts, the Indica-leaning oil in this rechargeable auto-draw vape produces a smooth and robust pull. Stress less and enjoy more! The oil in this CUREbar creates a happy headspace and a strong sense of well-being.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

read more