About this product
WCC’s 1-gram Blueberry Kush Disposable CUREpen is the perfect choice for those looking to enhance their sense of chill. A full gram cart made from strain-specific extracts, the Indica leaning oil in this rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw vape pen produces a sweet-n-gassy pull of creamy blueberries. Stress less and enjoy more! The oil in this disposable cart creates a happy headspace and a strong sense of well-being.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC