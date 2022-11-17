WCC’s 1-gram Blueberry Kush Disposable CUREpen is the perfect choice for those looking to enhance their sense of chill. A full gram cart made from strain-specific extracts, the Indica leaning oil in this rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw vape pen produces a sweet-n-gassy pull of creamy blueberries. Stress less and enjoy more! The oil in this disposable cart creates a happy headspace and a strong sense of well-being.