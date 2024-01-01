Get baked with WCC’s Blueberry Muffin Premium Flower. An Indica leaning phenotype from the three-way cross of Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry, this sun-kissed cultivar expresses a sweet-n-spicy aroma of fresh blueberry muffins with a light whisper of petrol. Compact and colorful with burnt sienna pistils, the buds provide a tasty smoke with heady results. When ripped from a pipe, bong, or joint - Its effects provide an introspective mindset with a motivational kicker.

Show more