Get baked with WCC’s Blueberry Muffin Premium Flower. An Indica leaning phenotype from the three-way cross of Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry, this sun-kissed cultivar expresses a sweet-n-spicy aroma of fresh blueberry muffins with a light whisper of petrol. Compact and colorful with burnt sienna pistils, the buds provide a tasty smoke with heady results. When ripped from a pipe, bong, or joint - Its effects provide an introspective mindset with a motivational kicker.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.