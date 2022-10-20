Get baked with WCC’s Blueberry Muffin. An Indica-dominant three-way cross of Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry, this top-shelf flower expresses an enticing aroma of fresh blueberry muffins with a light whisper of petrol. Dense and green with tangerine pistils, the buds provide a toothsome smoke with powerful effects. When paired with your morning cup of coffee or evening nightcap, its high provides a full-melt body sensation and introspective headspace.