Get baked with WCC’s Blueberry Muffin. An Indica-dominant three-way cross of Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry, this top-shelf flower expresses an enticing aroma of fresh blueberry muffins with a light whisper of petrol. Dense and green with tangerine pistils, the buds provide a toothsome smoke with powerful effects. When paired with your morning cup of coffee or evening nightcap, its high provides a full-melt body sensation and introspective headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
