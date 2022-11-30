About this product
WCC’s Blueberry Muffin Live Resin Wet Badder is a refreshing Indica-dominant extract from a three-way cross of Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry. A sappy badder with a fresh nose, it expresses an enticing aroma of just-baked blueberry muffins with a light whisper of petrol. A go-to dab when you’re truly ready to relax, its effects provide a full-melt body sensation and introspective headspace.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC