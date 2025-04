Rise and shine with WCC’s Blueberry Muffin Premium Flower, where the vibe’s as sweet as the treat. This Sativa spin-off rocks a three-way mix of Blueberry, Purple Panty Dropper, and Razzleberry, serving up a flavor fest of fresh-baked goods with a petrol punch. Sporting compact buds dressed in burnt sienna pistils, each rip offers a heady blast that flips the script from chill to thrill.

read more